Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of Allstate worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 85.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

ALL traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $104.22. 271,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,030. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

