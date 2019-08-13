Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $205.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.45.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $133.56 and a 12-month high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

