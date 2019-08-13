Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $205.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.45.
ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $133.56 and a 12-month high of $250.27.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.