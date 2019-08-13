Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755,888 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.64% of Allergan worth $351,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Allergan by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 262,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.