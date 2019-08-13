All Asia Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Trading Down 20%

Shares of All Asia Asset Capital Ltd (LON:AAA) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.32.

About All Asia Asset Capital (LON:AAA)

All Asia Asset Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. It typically invests in but not limited to agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and technology sectors. The firm seeks to invest in companies with at least majority of the operations in the Asia Pacific region with focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Burma.

