Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.81.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $108.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 125.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.