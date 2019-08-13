Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Decreased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.65. 160,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,275. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,963. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.