Airgain’s (AIRG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIRG. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO James K. Sims sold 4,476 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $62,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $458,485. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Airgain by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

