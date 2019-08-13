Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EADSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Investec upgraded shares of Airbus to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
OTCMKTS:EADSF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.90. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.54. Airbus has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $149.39.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
