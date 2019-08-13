Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre Sells 5,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.15, for a total value of C$400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,103 shares in the company, valued at C$168,555.45.

Yvon Sylvestre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.40, for a total value of C$287,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded down C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$80.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$48.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

