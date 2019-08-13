Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$61.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.33.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$42.37 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$41.62 and a twelve month high of C$64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.46%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 8,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total transaction of C$450,033.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,532,723.65.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.