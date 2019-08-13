Aeron (ARN) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001967 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, IDAX and IDEX. Aeron has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $1.45 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00270335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.01305601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00095813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Coinrail, IDAX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io, Tidex, Binance, Kuna, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

