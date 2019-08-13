Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.83. 39,617,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,427,136. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 923,637 shares of company stock valued at $28,825,284. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.