Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.
Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.83. 39,617,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,427,136. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.06.
In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 923,637 shares of company stock valued at $28,825,284. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
