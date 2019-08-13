Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.24

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advanced Info Service PCL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Info Service PCL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Advanced Info Service PCL alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.