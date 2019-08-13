ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Down 3.4%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.77, approximately 27,673 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,048,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

ADT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get ADT alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ADT by 42.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 7,654.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.