ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.40 ($52.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.50 ($71.51) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.55 ($58.78).

ETR ADJ traded down €0.96 ($1.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €35.94 ($41.79). 24,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €34.88 ($40.56) and a 52 week high of €55.75 ($64.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

