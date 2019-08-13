Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 304,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,010 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 704,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,681,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,347. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 161.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

