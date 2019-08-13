Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

PEO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,373. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarus Securities restated an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

