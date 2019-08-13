Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,714. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

