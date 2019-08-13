Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

AYI traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $128.85. 5,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.