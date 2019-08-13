ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ACM Research an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $260.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.70. ACM Research has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $21.88.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

