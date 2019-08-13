Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 5.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $362,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.94. 124,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,895. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

