Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 300.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,895. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

