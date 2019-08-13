Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.53, approximately 382,071 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 259,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 25.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 146.56% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

