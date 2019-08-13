Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AXAS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ AXAS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.67. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 29.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 12.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 385,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,150,200 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.