ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 132,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 148,023 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 106,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,862. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.02 and a 1-year high of $459.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

