A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Edward Jones lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 153,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.