$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to post sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $890,000.00 to $1.00 million. Aptinyx reported sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 million, with estimates ranging from $1.78 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 1,166.40%.

APTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 168,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.03. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

