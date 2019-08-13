7,621 Shares in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 18,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,110. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

