69,079 Shares in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.36% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 1,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $240.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

