4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2,850.00. 4imprint Group shares last traded at $2,890.00, with a volume of 12,269 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FOUR. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $811.67 million and a P/E ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,704.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

