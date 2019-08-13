4,051 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,153,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,258. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

