$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to post $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,585,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.