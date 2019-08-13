$269.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report $269.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.52 million and the highest is $295.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $245.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $45,133,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 641,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,272. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

