$224.55 Million in Sales Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $224.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.50 million and the highest is $227.60 million. Opko Health reported sales of $249.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $893.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $900.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $953.90 million, with estimates ranging from $912.80 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OPK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 2,492,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.15. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.16.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,861.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,500. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.