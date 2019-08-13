$224.55 Million in Sales Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $224.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.50 million and the highest is $227.60 million. Opko Health reported sales of $249.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $893.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $900.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $953.90 million, with estimates ranging from $912.80 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OPK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 2,492,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.15. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.16.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,861.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,500. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

