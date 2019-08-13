$22.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $22.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.93 million. Viewray reported sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year sales of $87.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.89 million to $88.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.25 million, with estimates ranging from $137.44 million to $185.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 62.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $44,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Viewray by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 83,734 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Viewray by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 347,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 115,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viewray by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,930. Viewray has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $305.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

