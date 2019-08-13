1irstcoin Price Down 47.6% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00026768 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $64.73 million and approximately $184,911.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000094 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,085,000 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

