12,800 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.13. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

