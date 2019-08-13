$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is ($0.34). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 921.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 479.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 230,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNCE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 8,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.44. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

