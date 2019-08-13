-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 119.15% and a negative return on equity of 8,682.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $31.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,405. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $96.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 170,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

