$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.71. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. 173,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 322,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

