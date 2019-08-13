$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $1.27. Visteon posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VC shares. TheStreet cut Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Longbow Research set a $85.00 target price on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

VC stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 357,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,679. Visteon has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $120.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44.

In other news, Director Harry James Wilson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Manzo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.76 per share, for a total transaction of $195,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after acquiring an additional 635,794 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 72,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

