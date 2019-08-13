$0.54 EPS Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 501,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,299. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

