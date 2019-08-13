$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. One Liberty Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $123,030.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

