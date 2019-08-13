-$0.28 EPS Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 3,540,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,766. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 3.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 76.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,861 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,434 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 102.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

