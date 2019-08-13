-$0.27 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). Inovio Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,560.70% and a negative return on equity of 128.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 532,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $244.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $44,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,582.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,882,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,911 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 887,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

