$0.21 EPS Expected for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marine Products’ earnings. Marine Products also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marine Products will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marine Products.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPX shares. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Marine Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marine Products by 4,129.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 13,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,526. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

