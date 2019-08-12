Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 315 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 315 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 319 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 338.60.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.