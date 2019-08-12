Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 374,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $815,963.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

