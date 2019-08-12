Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 67.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.57. 14,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,089. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $304,355.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,585. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.