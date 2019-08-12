Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,463,000 after acquiring an additional 80,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.47. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $553.52. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total value of $613,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,045 shares of company stock worth $3,605,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

